Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Body of infant girl found at Sabarmati riverfront

Police said the body was recovered from the riverfront walkway ghat number 2 near Jamalpur Bridge at the riverfront on Tuesday evening.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
December 9, 2021 2:53:44 am
"A case of murder has been lodged against unknown persons," said an officer of Sabarmati riverfront West police station.

A case of murder has been lodged against unknown persons after a one-month-old girl was found at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad Tuesday. Police said the body was recovered from the riverfront walkway ghat number 2 near Jamalpur Bridge at the riverfront on Tuesday evening.

“The body of a one-month-old girl child was recovered after a message from a passerby. The viscera samples have been sent for forensic science laboratory to find out the reason for death. Postmortem reports revealed that the body was in water for 3-4 days and someone had thrown the child alive into the river from the walking ramp. A case of murder has been lodged against unknown persons,” said an officer of Sabarmati riverfront West police station.

