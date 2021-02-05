Body of 25-year-old found on tracks in Anand

Police said Barot had been a habitual rabble-rouser and used to assault villagers in Lambhvel in a drunken state.

The body of a 23-year-old man was found on a railway line near Rajodpura in Anand on Thursday.

The police said Akshay Bhabhor, a resident of Prathampura of Dahod, did not appear to have fallen off a train and was likely run over by one.

His body was first spotted by Gujarat Railway Police (GRP) officials early Thursday. He was identified by the Aadhaar card and identification documents found from his clothes.

The police said that Bhabhor had pursued civil engineering and was looking for a job.

“We have been told by the victim’s family that five days ago, he had informed his family that he was going for job hunting. He last spoke to his mother on Wednesday night wherein he informed her that he had dinner in Anand,” said an official of Anand Railway police station.

The case has now been transferred to the Anand Town police station.

“Railway police officials found the body and contacted the victim’s family after which a post-mortem examination was conducted. The Railway police have said that by the state of the victim it appeared that the body was run over by a train. The body was handed over to their parents today and his cremation process is ongoing. His father will then be brought for questioning. For now, we have filed an accidental death report,” said JB Parmar, police sub-inspector and investigating officer of the case.