Bodies of woman, minor daughter found in Narmada Canal; police suspect suicide

A day after police found the bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter drowned in Narmada Canal near Narsinhpura in Ahmedabad district, an FIR has been lodged against the deceased woman for murder of the child.

According to police, the bodies of Cheher Bharwad and her daughter Rutvi Bharwad, residents of Sachana village in Viramgam of Ahmedabad, were found Wednesday afternoon. The victims had gone missing since Sunday afternoon, said the police.

Police said Cheher had left her father’s residence Sunday noon claiming she was taking her daughter to the nearby Meldi Mata Temple.

When she failed to return home, the family assumed she had gone to her husband’s place in Haripura village.

However, a missing persons report was filed at Sanand GIDC police station when her husband couldn’t find her.

“The bodies were found Wednesday afternoon from the canal where Cheher had tied her daughter to her chest using a piece of cloth. As per initial investigation, the case appears to be of the woman taking the extreme step by forcing her daughter into it as well. A case of murder has been filed against Cheher Bharwad under IPC 302,” said a Sanand GIDC police officer.