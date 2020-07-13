Gujarat: Bodies of man and woman tied by a dupatta fished out from Narmada river

For now, the police have registered a case of accidental death. Police officials have identified the woman as a resident of Zadeshwar in Bharuch town and a native of Jhagadia taluka, while the man is said to be a resident of Navsari district. (Representational Image) For now, the police have registered a case of accidental death. Police officials have identified the woman as a resident of Zadeshwar in Bharuch town and a native of Jhagadia taluka, while the man is said to be a resident of Navsari district. (Representational Image)

The Bharuch district police has initiated a probe into the death of a man and a woman whose bodies were recovered from the Narmada River in the district on Monday. Police said that their hands were tied together by a dupatta.

The bodies were recovered after local residents informed the police about having spotted two bodies floating in the river. The police are investigating if it is a case of suicide or foul play as no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

District superintendent of police Rajendra Chudasma said the police have sent the bodies to the Bharuch civil hospital for autopsy. “The bodies have been found with their hands tied so we are not ruling out the fact that they might have jumped into the water with the intention of drowning together. The investigation will commence once we get the autopsy report,” Chudasama added.

For now, the police have registered a case of accidental death. Police officials have identified the woman as a resident of Zadeshwar in Bharuch town and a native of Jhagadia taluka, while the man is said to be a resident of Navsari district.

