Bodies of 3 youths found from Zanzari waterfalls

Thursday, May 05, 2022
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) retrieved the bodies in a day-long operation which began on Thursday.

May 6, 2022 3:37:21 am
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Zanzari waterfalls, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAccording to officials, Istiya Mansuri, Irfan Mansuri, and Hasan Mansuri, all aged in their early twenties and residents of Bapunagar in Ahmedabad, had arrived at Zanzari waterfalls in Aravalli on Wednesday evening.

“Around 7 pm, we received news of three young men drowning in the Zanzari waterfalls. Immediately local divers were contacted and we managed to retrieve one body by 9 pm on Wednesday. The local administration then sought the help of NDRF and on Thursday morning one more body was discovered and the third was found near 2 pm,” said an official at the Bayad Mamlatdar office in Aravalli.

‘The operation was then called off and the post-mortem was conducted. The bodies have been handed over to the families now,”  the official added.

