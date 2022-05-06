Bodies of 3 youths found from Zanzari waterfalls

Bodies of three Ahmedabad-based youths were retrieved from Zanzari waterfalls, a popular tourist destination in Dabha of Aravalli, officials said on Thursday.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) retrieved the bodies in a day-long operation which began on Thursday.

According to officials, Istiya Mansuri, Irfan Mansuri, and Hasan Mansuri, all aged in their early twenties and residents of Bapunagar in Ahmedabad, had arrived at Zanzari waterfalls in Aravalli on Wednesday evening.

“Around 7 pm, we received news of three young men drowning in the Zanzari waterfalls. Immediately local divers were contacted and we managed to retrieve one body by 9 pm on Wednesday. The local administration then sought the help of NDRF and on Thursday morning one more body was discovered and the third was found near 2 pm,” said an official at the Bayad Mamlatdar office in Aravalli.

‘The operation was then called off and the post-mortem was conducted. The bodies have been handed over to the families now,” the official added.