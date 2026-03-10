Bodies found at temple toilet: Broken relationships could have led two women to take extreme step: Surat Police

The women were allegedly in relationships with men in their neighbourhood in Surat, police said.

The police said they have found chats pointing to “break-ups” with their boyfriends on the mobile phones of the two women who allegedly died by suicide in a toilet of Swaminarayan Temple in Dindoli of Gujarat’s Surat.

The bodies of the college students, aged 18 and 20, were found from a temple toilet on March 7 with anaesthesia injections, empty syringes by the side and phones with a query on ChatGPT ‘How to commit suicide?’.

The women were allegedly in relationships with men in their neighbourhood in Surat, police said. They were staying with their families, who have roots in Maharashtra.

N P Gohil, Assistant Commissioner of Police, I Division, said, “In the primary investigations, we have found that both girls were in relationships with two men residing in the same area. The elder woman was in an affair with a man for the last one-and-a-half years and they broke up on February 28. The second woman was in an affair with another man for the last three months and they broke up on March 2. The developments seem to have driven them to take the extreme step.”

The women belong to middle-income group families.