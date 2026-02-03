Boat ferrying more than 15 capsizes in Mahisagar River; no casualties

Officials said the boat overturned due to “overloading” as it was arriving towards the riverbank in Gambhira in Anand with over 15 persons. (Express photo)

OVER 15 people had a narrow escape when a canoe they boarded to cross the Mahisagar River from Gambhira in Anand district to Mujpur in Vadodara district – a daily mode of commute since the collapse of the river bridge on July 9, 2025 – capsized in the swelling river on Tuesday.

While five persons were injured due to the fall, since the boat overturned close to the riverbank, all persons were rescued in the nick of time.

Officials said the boat overturned due to “overloading” as it was arriving towards the riverbank in Gambhira in Anand with over 15 persons. However, since the capsize occurred close to the riverbank, all travellers were pulled out by local residents. “Five persons, who sustained minor injuries due to the fall, were taken to the referral hospital and administered treatment before being discharged. There are no casualties.”