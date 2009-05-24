BMA plans CEO Forum to rejuvenate Vadodara

The Baroda Management Association will be organising the management week,which will kickstart on Sunday. On the first day of the management week,BMA Business Excellence Award 2008 will be given to the winner companies from the Western region.

Various programmes like Young Managers’ competition presentation,management quiz,special talk and the Greatest Management Laughter Challenge will be organised for the participants. On the last day,the 51st annual general meeting and installation of the new office bearers will take place.

Meanwhile,concerned about the deteriorating image of the city,Baroda Management Association (BMA) has also decided to form a ‘CEO Forum’,which will work in association with government agencies to re-establish the image of the industrial city.

BMA officials said the idea of improving the status of the city is result of brainstorming of several industrialists and officials from BMA and it is expected to result in smooth coordination with the government machinery at different level.

Elaborating about the concept,BMA president Devanshu Vaishnav said: “Vadodara had the image of industrial hub of the state. Somehow the glitter is now missing and several issues are responsible this. BMA will not just focus on infrastructure development but it would also work on the knowledge bank of Sanskari Nagri by interacting with people in industries and providing them a platform to make the efforts successful.”

