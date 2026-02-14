Blame game over Surat realtor’s death; family members, woman trade accusations

The family of Surat-based real estate businessman Tushar Ghelani has alleged that he was mentally harassed and blackmailed by a woman, while the same woman has filed a counter-application blaming the family. Police have begun probing both claims.

Updated: Feb 14, 2026 09:24 AM IST
The woman has filed a counter-complaint, and police are investigating both sides.The family of a Surat real estate businessman has alleged he was mentally tortured by a woman before his alleged suicide. (Representative image)
The alleged suicide of Surat based real estate businessman Tushar Ghelani saw a twist when his family filed an application before the police alleging he was facing “mental torture” from a woman.

The application filed by Ghelani’s family claims that a woman known to Ghelani had been “harassing, blackmailing and torturing him”.

Simultaneously, the same woman has come forward and filed an application before the Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut, alleging that Ghelani’s family had been causing problems for him.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DCP for Zone 4 in Surat, Dr. Nidhi Thakur said, “Recently, Tushar Ghelani’s family members had submitted an application in which they alleged that the reason behind Tusharbhai taking such an extreme step was that he was mentally harassed by a woman. We are currently probing the matter.’’

Thakur said, “Ghelani’s family members have alleged that on February 4, a woman came to the hospital to see Tusharbhai where she misbehaved with the family and verbally abused them. We have also come across an application from the woman who was known to Tusharbhai and she has made allegations against his family members regarding the suicide.’’

Thakur added, “We will examine the mobile phones of the deceased, his widow and the unknown woman (identity hidden). If we find any evidence, we will take action.’’

Ghelani had allegedly shot himself at his home on February 1, while his family was busy in the wedding preparations of his daughter that was to take place on February 5.

After being rushed to the hospital, Ghelani was declared brain dead on February 4. He died the next day of a heart attack after which a case of accidental death was registered at the Umra police station.

