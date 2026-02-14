Blame game over Surat realtor’s death; family members, woman trade accusations

The family of a Surat real estate businessman has alleged he was mentally tortured by a woman before his alleged suicide. (Representative image)

The alleged suicide of Surat based real estate businessman Tushar Ghelani saw a twist when his family filed an application before the police alleging he was facing “mental torture” from a woman.

The application filed by Ghelani’s family claims that a woman known to Ghelani had been “harassing, blackmailing and torturing him”.

Simultaneously, the same woman has come forward and filed an application before the Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut, alleging that Ghelani’s family had been causing problems for him.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DCP for Zone 4 in Surat, Dr. Nidhi Thakur said, “Recently, Tushar Ghelani’s family members had submitted an application in which they alleged that the reason behind Tusharbhai taking such an extreme step was that he was mentally harassed by a woman. We are currently probing the matter.’’