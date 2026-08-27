Black-necked storks make great parents, finds Gujarat forest department study

The bird known in Western folklore for ‘delivering babies’ has brought good news in Gujarat as well. In the Khijadia wetland of Jamnagar district, black-necked storks have shown signs of breeding and raising families with committed parental care.

According to a recent study carried out by researchers at the Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation, an autonomous body under the state forest department, four pairs of black-necked storks were found raising two fledglings each in 2024-25.

Sharing details of the study, the forest department said in a note, “The study documented remarkable breeding success, with all monitored nests producing fledglings, underscoring the conservation value of the Ramsar-designated wetland.”