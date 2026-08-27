Black-necked storks make great parents, finds Gujarat forest department study

The bird known in Western folklore for ‘delivering babies’ has brought good news in Gujarat as well. In the Khijadia wetland of Jamnagar district, black-necked storks have shown signs of breeding and raising families with committed parental care.
According to a recent study carried out by researchers at the Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation, an autonomous body under the state forest department, four pairs of black-necked storks were found raising two fledglings each in 2024-25.
Sharing details of the study, the forest department said in a note, “The study documented remarkable breeding success, with all monitored nests producing fledglings, underscoring the conservation value of the Ramsar-designated wetland.”
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The study was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Threatened Taxa, where it assessed the population status, breeding ecology, nest-site characteristics and reproductive performance of the species at Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary between July 2024 and March 2025. The research was carried out by GEER Foundation Director B P Pati and scientists Sandeep Munjpara, Divyrajsinh Jadeja, Nita Solanki, and Amitkumar Nayak.
The black-necked stork is known for its scattered breeding populations. In Gujarat, Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary and its surrounding landscape have long been recognised as important habitats for the species. However, detailed information on its breeding ecology has remained limited.
Nesting locations
B P Pati, Director, GEER Foundation, stated, “Researchers conducted extensive field surveys across the sanctuary using 48 georeferenced sampling points distributed across eight management zones. The study involved nest monitoring, behavioural observations and habitat assessments, generating more than 320 hours of observation data.” The nests were found on Prosopis Juliflora, an invasive species of trees, at heights of 3-4 metres.
The sanctuary, which lies along the Central Asian Flyway, covers 510 hectares with 233 species of birds in it. Black-necked storks are also found in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam besides Gujarat.
“One of the most significant findings of the study was the confirmation of four active Black-necked Stork nests within the sanctuary. Each nest was occupied by a breeding pair and successfully produced two fledglings, resulting in a total of eight juveniles. Along with five regularly observed non-breeding adults, the sanctuary supported a peak seasonal population of 21 birds during the study period,” he added.
Commenting on the research, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Jaipal Singh said, “The research also reinforces the ecological importance of the habitat itself. Black-necked storks require more than water to survive and reproduce. Their successful breeding depends on the availability of suitable feeding areas, aquatic prey, nesting trees, shallow water, vegetation and relatively undisturbed sites.”
“The characteristics of the four nesting locations – particularly shallow water, emergent vegetation, elevated sites and low disturbance – offer important clues for habitat management. Maintaining these conditions could be crucial to sustaining the species’ breeding population at Khijadia,” he added.
According to Sandeep Munjpara, one of the authors of the study and a scientist at GEER Foundation, the study also highlighted strong parental commitment by the bird species.
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“During 89 nest-monitoring visits, adult storks were recorded attending their nests for an average of 62 minutes per visit. In 94 per cent of observed foraging departures, one parent replaced the other at the nest, demonstrating highly coordinated biparental care. Such behaviour ensures continuous protection and care of eggs and chicks,” Munjpara said.
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
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