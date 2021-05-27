‘Black-marketing’ of remdesivir: Chemist shop staffer, nurse held in Ahmedabad

The boys were used as couriers by a group of nurses and chemist shop staff who allegedly sold 50-60 vials of the drug without prescription.

A chemist shop staffer and a nurse, have been arrested for allegedly black-marketing remdesivir injections, needed for the treatment of Covid-19, in Ahmedabad.

According to police, on May 23, police detained two minor boys from Sanathal Circle in Ahmedabad, allegedly selling two vials of remdesivir in black market at Rs 20,000 each.

The boys were used as couriers by a group of nurses and chemist shop staff who allegedly sold 50-60 vials of the drug without prescription.

After their detention, police arrested Shraddha Mudliyar (33), a nurse at Amina Khatun Hospital in Juhapura Ahmedabad, Nadeem Qureshi (24), owner of medical store at Amina Khatun Hospital, and Mahmad Adnan Saiyyad (19), staff at Shifa Medical store in Juhapura.

On Wednesday, two more persons — Vimal Sadhu (42), chemist shop staff at DHS Hospital in Vastrapur of Ahmedabad, and Amreen Banu Shaikh (29), contractual nurse — were arrested.

“We have ascertained the role of two nurses and three medical shop staff in black-marketing of remdesivir… The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 420 for fraud and sections of Essential Commodities Act and Disaster Management Act,” said an officer of the Special Operations Group of Ahmedabad rural police.

The anti-viral drug, widely used to treat critical coronavirus patients, is in high demand nationwide after the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. Several incidents of black-marketing of the drug has been noted in Ahmedabad over the last month, police said.