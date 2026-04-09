BJP’s selection criteria for Gujarat local body polls ‘strict’, may backfire; workers unhappy: BJP MP

He observed that bringing new faces for the election to some seats might demoralise old party workers who worked there during previous elections.

Stating that party workers were “demoralised” by the criteria laid down by the party for the selection of candidates for the upcoming local body election, BJP MP from Bharuch Mansukh Vasava on Wednesday said the “strict rules might backfire”.

“We are not afraid of the AAP or the Congress, but we are afraid that the strict rules laid down by state BJP higher-ups for the selection of candidates in the upcoming local body elections will backfire on the party,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran said during an interaction with reporters on the sidelines of a party workers’ meeting in Bharuch on Wednesday.