BJP’s selection criteria for Gujarat local body polls ‘strict’, may backfire; workers unhappy: BJP MP

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Stating that party workers were “demoralised” by the criteria laid down by the party for the selection of candidates for the upcoming local body election, BJP MP from Bharuch Mansukh Vasava on Wednesday said the “strict rules might backfire”.
“We are not afraid of the AAP or the Congress, but we are afraid that the strict rules laid down by state BJP higher-ups for the selection of candidates in the upcoming local body elections will backfire on the party,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran said during an interaction with reporters on the sidelines of a party workers’ meeting in Bharuch on Wednesday.
“…criteria laid down by the party for the selection of candidates may cause damage to the party. The criteria states that candidates should not be over 60 years of age and have no other relative a member of the party; no tickets for those who have finished their third term…” he stated
“Such strict rules are not there for parliamentary elections, so why for local body elections? Party workers are unhappy…as they have poured their blood and sweat for the party. Now, when the time has come to give them a leadership role, they are denied tickets, which has demoralised them. The party is now seeking new faces for the local body election…”
“The BJP is a disciplined party, and party workers cannot show their feelings to the party leaders, but when they meet me personally, they share their feelings with me and say they are unhappy with such new rules and regulations. I personally believe such strict rules should not be laid down for the local body elections… the selections should be flexible…”
He observed that bringing new faces for the election to some seats might demoralise old party workers who worked there during previous elections.
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