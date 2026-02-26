BJP’s Samik in Surat to woo Bengali migrant workers

Ahead of the Bengal polls scheduled this year, West Bengal BJP chief and BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday claimed that Bengalis living across India and foreign countries were “working hard to bring a BJP government in West Bengal.”
Bhattacharya was speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with people from West Bengal, including migrant workers, who are staying in Surat.
“Bengalis fear that if the BJP does not come to power this time, they will lose their state. The internal security of our country is compromised due to West Bengal,’’ said Bhattacharya.
After a meeting with people of West Bengal who were staying in Surat, the MP claimed, “We have a porous border with Bangladesh of around 2,200 km. Bangladeshi ‘jihadis’ are sent to India through the West Bengal passage. The 26/11 terror attack incident had links to West Bengal. A terrorist had taken two SIM cards from a teaseller’s shop in Kolkata. In 2004, four terrorists from Pakistan came to India through the West Bengal passage. They got identity cards from West Bengal.”
“A large chunk of fake Indian currency originates from a particular district – Malda district’s Kaliachak region – which is in West Bengal, as per a statement issued by Central authorities,” claimed Bhattacharya.
Bhattacharya said, “The voters of West Bengal and those Bengali voters who are in Gujarat, Chennai, Coimbatore, Uttar Pradesh, etc, and those staying abroad in the USA, Canada, and London, want to get rid of the Trinamool Congress because they fear Bengal will slip out of all of our hands . This time, people have made up their mind to bring BJP in West Bengal.’’
Bhattacharya appealed to the public to give the BJP a chance, claiming that it was only the saffron party that could save Bengal. ‘’The politics of West Bengal has become polarised, earlier it was dominated by Congress, then CPM, and now Trinamool. Today the public is divided between BJP and Trinamool Congress,’’ added Bhattacharya.
Story continues below this ad
Citing Bengal’s history, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “There was a time when people from UP, Bihar and other states ended up in West Bengal in search of jobs and education, business and also to set up their industries. Today, they are leaving West Bengal. Those industrialists who were seen standing with the current Chief Minister are now moving out of West Bengal.”
Bhattacharya hit out at the TMC government in Bengal for allegedly failing to implement the Central government’s poverty alleviation schemes, claiming that the TMC was “against the poor and needy.” He also reiterated the BJP’s charge that the Mamata Banerjee-led government was allowing illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in the state.
Bhattacharya promised that the BJP would bring change in Bengal, saying, “The present (TMC) government has finished off five lakh government jobs, which we will bring back after coming into power. We will also ensure a good education system in the state. There should not be confrontation with the Centre. We will bring a double engine government in West Bengal.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More