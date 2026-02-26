BJP’s Samik in Surat to woo Bengali migrant workers

Bhattacharya hit out at the TMC government in Bengal for allegedly failing to implement the Central government’s poverty alleviation schemes, claiming that the TMC was “against the poor and needy.”

Ahead of the Bengal polls scheduled this year, West Bengal BJP chief and BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday claimed that Bengalis living across India and foreign countries were “working hard to bring a BJP government in West Bengal.”

Bhattacharya was speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with people from West Bengal, including migrant workers, who are staying in Surat.

“Bengalis fear that if the BJP does not come to power this time, they will lose their state. The internal security of our country is compromised due to West Bengal,’’ said Bhattacharya.

After a meeting with people of West Bengal who were staying in Surat, the MP claimed, “We have a porous border with Bangladesh of around 2,200 km. Bangladeshi ‘jihadis’ are sent to India through the West Bengal passage. The 26/11 terror attack incident had links to West Bengal. A terrorist had taken two SIM cards from a teaseller’s shop in Kolkata. In 2004, four terrorists from Pakistan came to India through the West Bengal passage. They got identity cards from West Bengal.”