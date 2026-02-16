BJP’s Purnesh Modi elected Deputy Speaker of Gujarat Assembly

Following a voice vote, the proposal for Modi as Deputy Speaker was passed by majority.

PURNESH MODI, the BJP MLA from Surat West constituency who came to limelight in 2019 after filing a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Modi surname, was on Monday elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly.

Modi was elected to the post after a proposal in that regard was put for voice vote in the House by Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on the first day of the budget session.

The Opposition Congress fielded its senior member Shailesh Parmar for the post.

In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, BJP has a majority of 162 seats. The Congress has 12 members.