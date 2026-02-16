BJP’s Purnesh Modi elected Deputy Speaker of Gujarat Assembly

Modi was elected to the post after a proposal in that regard was put for voice vote in the House by Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on the first day of the budget session.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 16, 2026 08:24 PM IST
Following a voice vote, the proposal for Modi as Deputy Speaker was passed by majority.Following a voice vote, the proposal for Modi as Deputy Speaker was passed by majority.
Make us preferred source on Google

PURNESH MODI, the BJP MLA from Surat West constituency who came to limelight in 2019 after filing a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Modi surname, was on Monday elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly.

Modi was elected to the post after a proposal in that regard was put for voice vote in the House by Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on the first day of the budget session.

The Opposition Congress fielded its senior member Shailesh Parmar for the post.

In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, BJP has a majority of 162 seats. The Congress has 12 members.

Modi’s name for the post was proposed by Cabinet Minister Jitu Vaghani and supported by BJP MLA from Kadi constituency, Rajendra Chavda.

Parmar’s name was proposed by Congress MLA from Chanasma constituency Dinesh Thakor and supported by Jamalpur MLA Imran Khedawala.

Following a voice vote, the proposal for Modi as Deputy Speaker was passed by majority.

Story continues below this ad

Modi has replaced Shehra MLA Jethabhai Ahir, who resigned from the post of Deputy Speaker last year, citing “preoccupation with other responsibilities”. He is a three-time MLA from Surat and a former minister in the state government.

In 2019, Modi filed a criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on ‘Modi’ surname at a political rally in Karnataka. Gandhi was convicted in the case in 2023 by a trial court in Surat which led to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha then.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Why Siddaramaiah govt has moved to revive 2022 voter data probe
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
Advertisement