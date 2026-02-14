BJP’s Purnesh Modi, Cong’s Shailesh Parmar in fray

In the first Bhupendra Patel-led government, he was minister for Roads & Buildings, Civil Aviation, Transport, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development. However, in August 2022, Modi was unceremoniously stripped of the portfolio of Roads and Buildings department.

BJP MLA Purnesh Modi and Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar on Friday filed their nomination papers for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly. Polling in the election to the post will take place in the Assembly on the first day of the budget session on February 16.

With the BJP’s 162 seats in the House of 182, Modi is likely to be elected as Deputy Speaker.

The election was necessitated following the resignation of incumbent Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Ahir on December 25 last year.

Both Modi and Parmar submitted their nomination papers to C B Pandya, Secretary, Gujarat Assembly. Two separate proposals by Congress and BJP will be put to voice vote in the Assembly on February 16 after which the name of next Deputy Speaker will be announced in the House.