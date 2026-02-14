BJP’s Purnesh Modi, Cong’s Shailesh Parmar in fray

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi, Kamal Saiyed
Feb 14, 2026 06:28 AM IST
Purnesh Modi, Shailesh Parmar, BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, Gujarat Assembly Deputy Speaker, Gandhinagar, Surat, Gujarat Assembly, Indian express news, current affairsIn the first Bhupendra Patel-led government, he was minister for Roads & Buildings, Civil Aviation, Transport, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development. However, in August 2022, Modi was unceremoniously stripped of the portfolio of Roads and Buildings department.
BJP MLA Purnesh Modi and Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar on Friday filed their nomination papers for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly. Polling in the election to the post will take place in the Assembly on the first day of the budget session on February 16.

With the BJP’s 162 seats in the House of 182, Modi is likely to be elected as Deputy Speaker.

The election was necessitated following the resignation of incumbent Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Ahir on December 25 last year.

Both Modi and Parmar submitted their nomination papers to  C B Pandya, Secretary, Gujarat Assembly. Two separate proposals by Congress and BJP will be put to voice vote in the Assembly on February 16 after which the name of next Deputy Speaker will be announced in the House.

Parmar filed his nomination with Congress MLA Dinesh Thakor as his proposer.

An OBC leader, Purnesh Modi is a lawyer by profession and a three-time MLA from Surat (West) constituency.

He has been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary in the state government once.

Purnesh Modi came to limelight in 2019 when he filed a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Modi surname at a political rally in Karnataka. Modi went on to win the case as Gandhi was convicted in the case in 2023 that led to the latter’s disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Parmar is a senior Dalit leader of Congress and a 5-time MLA from Ahmedabad city. Parmar said, “By the strength of numbers, we can’t win. However, as per traditions in Assembly, the posts of Dy Speaker and PAC Chairman should be given to the main opposition party.”

