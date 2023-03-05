BJP’s northeast victory clears path for 2024 win: Minister

A day after an impressive show of the BJP and its allies in the state assembly elections in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya, Gujarat’s agriculture minister Raghavji Patel said the results in the northeastern states will clear path for a grand victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“With the results of these elections, the path has been cleared for a grand victory of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Narendra Modi will be elected for a third time as Prime Minister,” said Patel in the Gujarat Assembly after the conclusion of the Question Hour.

Without naming any leader, Congress leader Arjun Modhwadiya countered saying the BJP should be ready to discuss the “Pegasus” episode, fake degree, the denial of visa by the US and Europe.