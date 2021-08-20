BJP’s campaign an insult to those who died of Covid: AAP’s Isudan Gadhvi

Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat leader Isudan Gadhvi on Thursday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “Jan Aashirwad” campaign, calling it an insult to the memory of those who have died of coronavirus in the first and second waves of the pandemic.

In a press conference at the AAP state office in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Gadhvi said, “The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the past two-and-a-half decades… lakhs of people in Gujarat died of Covid owing to lack of oxygen, medicines, hospital beds and policies such as no admission in hospitals without ambulance support. But the government had hidden the figures.”

“At the time when people were running from pillar to post for medicines and oxygen cylinders, none of these BJP leaders answered their phone calls… worse, they switched off their mobile phones or gave rude reply to people asking for help,” he added.

Gadhvi said than when the AAP organised Jan Samvedna programme and visited every district and village in Gujarat to collect the data and expose negligence of the state government, the BJP announced their Jan Aashirwad Yatra campaign “with great levels of shamelessness”.

“The manner in which the BJP is spending taxpayers’ money to assemble crowd at their Jan Aashirwad Yatra rallies, is an insult to the memories of those who died of coronavirus. The manner in which BJP has rolled out Union ministers for the Jan Aashirwad Yatra campaign shows that all state ministers of BJP in Gujarat have failed in their duties and there is anger against them among people,” said Gadhvi.

AAP Gujarat also appointed Patidar leader Nikhil Sawani, a close aid of Patidar leader and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel who had recently quit Congress, as general secretary of AAP Gujarat Youth Wing and Pravin Ram as AAP Gujarat Youth Wing president.