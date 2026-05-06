BJP’s Bengal win big gift to nation: Vijayvargiya

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CALLING THE outcome of the West Bengal Assembly elections “the biggest gift to the country,” senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Wednesday that “threats to internal security” would end as “nationalist government” would soon take over the state that was the “birthplace of India’s national songs”.
Speaking to mediapersons at Vadodara airport, where he arrived after participating in a programme in Surat, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of Madhya Pradesh claimed that “the Bengal which once gave the nation Vande Mataram and produced patriots such as Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Rabindranath Tagore had turned into a “hub of anti-national activities” but “now stands at a decisive turn as a nationalist government has finally taken charge under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.”
Vijayvargia, a former National General Secretary of the BJP, said the installation of a government guided by “nationalist ideology” in a border state would strengthen internal security and benefit the country. Targeting Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP leader claimed that law and order had deteriorated in the state, asserting that women’s safety had been compromised and “rule of goons” had prevailed. He expressed confidence that the situation would improve under a new BJP-led dispensation and that residents would “feel more secure”.
“Any border state benefits the country when it is governed by a nationalist ideology. With Bengal’s victory, the threat that existed to the country’s internal security is now coming to an end…” he said.
On the question of Banerjee’s resignation, Vijayvargiya said it was “immaterial” whether she stepped down, pointing out that the “government’s tenure would end in due course and constitutional provisions would enable the formation of a new administration”. He added that the Governor could invite the leader of the winning party to form the government, expressing confidence that a BJP chief minister would eventually take oath in the state.
He also rejected allegations by Opposition parties regarding the electoral process, claiming that the recent polls in Bengal were the “most transparent and fair” in four decades. He said, “Among opposition parties in this country, a fashion has developed: if they win, they say it was due to their own capability – like the Congress claiming credit for winning in Kerala – but if they lose, they blame the Election Commission, ECR, EVMs, and so on. I can say with great responsibility and sensitivity that for the first time in 40 years, fair elections were held in Bengal.”
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