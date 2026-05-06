BJP’s Bengal win big gift to nation: Vijayvargiya

Vijayvargia, a former National General Secretary of the BJP, said the installation of a government guided by “nationalist ideology” in a border state would strengthen internal security and benefit the country.

CALLING THE outcome of the West Bengal Assembly elections “the biggest gift to the country,” senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Wednesday that “threats to internal security” would end as “nationalist government” would soon take over the state that was the “birthplace of India’s national songs”.

Speaking to mediapersons at Vadodara airport, where he arrived after participating in a programme in Surat, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of Madhya Pradesh claimed that “the Bengal which once gave the nation Vande Mataram and produced patriots such as Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Rabindranath Tagore had turned into a “hub of anti-national activities” but “now stands at a decisive turn as a nationalist government has finally taken charge under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.”