BJP youth wing worker attacked, party says AAP behind it

A Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker at Gomtipur was allegedly attacked by six persons Tuesday, with the BJP accusing that Aam Aadmi Party workers were behind it. The BJP Gujarat’s media division issued a statement claiming the attack to be “life-threatening” and that AAP is indulging in “low-level politics”. An FIR has been lodged at the Gomtipur police station against six persons on charges of attempt to murder, punishment for rioting and unlawful assembly.

However, the AAP denied the allegations and claimed that the accused were not their party workers.

Pawansinh Tomar, Gomtipur ward head of BYJM, was allegedly attacked with a knife and was admitted for treatment at Shardaben Hospital. The FIR names six as accused – Gitaben Patel, Pratapbhai Thakor and his three sons Aakash, Sahil and Jaimin, and one Sahil Rana.

According to the complaint, filed by Tomar’s brother Anilsinh, the incident occured near Mohanlal ni Navi Chali when Tomar, Anilsinh and other BJP workers had gathered to inspect one sewage line.

The group then saw Gitaben and others publicising AAP guarantee cards to Thakor with the promise that the guarantee card will ensure Rs 1,000 to Thakor, Anilsinh said.

One of the BJP workers asked them not to make false promises, and it led to an argument between the groups. Later Pratapbhai and his sons, along with Sahil Rana reached Tomar’s office and Sahil allegedly attacked Tomar with a knife, the complainant said.

However, an AAP official said, “We have checked our list of workers and there are no such people affiliated to us.”