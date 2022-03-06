BJP worker who sought FIR against Gujarat minister tries to kill self: cops

A BJP woman worker attempted suicide on Saturday morning allegedly after facing harassment for seeking to register an FIR against a minister whom she has accused of establishing physical relationship with her with the promise of marriage.

Chandkheda police station police inspector VM Desai told The Sunday Express that the woman is stable but has been kept under observation on doctors’ advice.

The woman, in November 2021, had moved the Gujarat High Court seeking registration of an FIR against an MLA, who is now a minister in the Gujarat government, for allegedly establishing physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage and later spurning her as she is a Dalit.

The petitioner-woman had alleged that she had first come in contact with the MLA at Sachivalaya, Gandhinagar for “party work”, and had taken her phone number and then asked her to meet him in the MLA quarters in Gandhinagar in 2020.

The woman further alleged that in July 2020, the two had established physical relations and that the now minister promised to marry her.

The woman had submitted before the court that despite repeated applications submitted before various police authorities, including Gujarat Director General of Police, no FIR had been lodged till date, thus leaving her with no choice but to approach the Gujarat HC seeking the court’s interference to get an FIR filed in compliance with the Lalita Kumari judgment of the Supreme Court.

The woman also sought the court’s direction to provide her with police protection. The petition, last listed on February 15, was not taken up due to paucity of time, and has now been listed for hearing on April 6.

Desai said, “We have recorded her statement where she has referred to her prior allegations against the minister as the reason for her taking this step. We will investigate this further.

“The woman has made allegations against a minister at Gandhinagar police station earlier and there are proceedings pertaining to the same, pending before the Gujarat High Court. Depending on the outcome of the same, we will decide on the steps ahead.”

Advocate Hiren Sharma, representing the woman BJP worker before the Gujarat HC, said, “She ingested mosquito repellent liquid earlier this morning and minutes before taking such a step, she messaged me on WhatsApp that she is going to take such a step as no FIR has been filed till date with regard to her allegations and she is being threatened by the accused minister and his aides… She had said in her message that if something happens to her, the minister and his aides will be responsible for the same.”

The minister was unavailable for comments.