BJP doesn’t give water to Banaskantha since it voted for Congress: Jignesh Mevani

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani accused the BJP of giving a step-motherly treatment to the Banaskantha district while attending a felicitation ceremony here on Sunday. Mevani, who recently joined the Congress, said the BJP was ignoring the district as the Congress had won six out of nine seats in the district in the last Vidhan Sabha polls held in 2017.

This was for the first time that Mevani arrived in Banaskantha after he joined the Congress along with former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Mevani had won the Vadgam constituency as an independent candidate with the help of the Congress in 2017.

“The BJP government is not supplying the requisite amount of water to Banaskantha as the Congress has a sizeable presence here. Banaskantha district derives its name from river Banas but Tharad, Vav, Dantiwada, Dhanera, Vadgam or Palanpur talukas in the district face acute water shortage. There is no talk of providing employment to the locals. Farmers don’t get electricity and workers don’t get work under the MGNREGA… Today, I have taken the pledge to further strengthen the party and save our Constitution and democracy.

“During the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), several Muslim brothers in Vadgam were harassed,” Mevani said.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda, GPCC working president Hardik Patel and five Congress MLAs from Banaskantha were also present on the occasion.

“With great pain, I remember the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri, where the progenies of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mowed down protesting farmers. Never have we seen such a barbaric incident in the history of independent India. This is their true ideology — suppressing the voice of farmers and labourers, and dividing Hindus and Muslims. Today inflation is at its peak. Even today, a survey says that at least 40% of the working class in Gujarat cannot even afford milk for tea consumption. Nearly 57% of the working-class population visit a doctor only when there is no alternative. There are 30 crore unemployed people in the country. This government cannot even afford to give jobs to their own people in the BJP and the RSS,” Mevani added.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) working president Hardik Patel said, “We all know that now is not the time to keep quiet. Shastra (scripture) says that one must fight injustice. The BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for nearly three decades, has been harassing the poor, farmers, youth and women of the state. We have to raise our voice, hit the streets and fight the polls to save Gujarat.

“Many people say that it is difficult to defeat the BJP in Gujarat. But I would like to say that it was the people of Banaskantha who gave six seats to the Congress out of nine and in the coming elections, they will give us all nine seats and we will form the government in Gandhinagar. The people of Gujarat are unhappy with the BJP government – be it for the death of three lakh people during the pandemic or the issues of unemployment, rising inflation and petrol prices.”

Patel further said: “People often say that this government harasses and lodges fake cases against its opponents. There is no better example of it than me. I have 32 criminal cases lodged against me, I was jailed for nine months, convicted and banned from contesting elections. I haven’t entered Mehsana for the past six years. Remember that they can harass us but the truth will always triumph.”