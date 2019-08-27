BJP warns councillors for ‘misbehaving’ with municipal officials

Two BJP councillors have been warned by the party’s top brass for allegedly misbehaving and bullying municipal officials on duty.

A meeting was held in Surat city BJP office Monday where BJP city president Nitin Bhajiyawala and other senior leaders were present. It is learnt that BJP general secretary of Gujarat Bharatsinh Parmar has warned them that such behaviour wouldn’t be tolerated. Sources said that the councillors – Bharat Vaghasia and Amit Rajput – have apologised to the party unit and assured that such mistakes wouldn’t be repeated.

Last Monday during a crackdown on shopkeepers using banned single-use plastics, health department officials of Varachha Zone caught Suresh Makwana of Madhuli Tea Centre at Rangavdhoot crossroad in Varachha violating the ban and sealed the premises. When Makwana informed BJP Municipal Councillor of Ward no.13 Bharat Mona Vaghasia, the latter allegedly bullied Sub-sanitary Inspector of Varachha zone Jagdish Prajapati and threatened him for having sealed the tea shop. The councillor also allegedly caught Prajapati by the collar and thrashed him on the road in front of the public.

In another incident, on August 7, a team of municipal officials of the Limbayat zone who were demolishing illegal constructions in Vijaya Nagar at Navagam Dindoli area were threatened by another BJP councillor Amit Rajput. The councillor, who is also part of the drainage committee of SMC, went to the spot and stopped the officials from carrying out the demolition. He made a call to Deputy Engineer Ashwin Tailor of Limbayat Zone and allegedly threatened him, using abusive language. A complaint about this was given to city BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala.

Following the incidents, the municipal officials met Mayor Jagdish Patel and Municipal Commissioner M Thennarasan and complained against the councillors. The issue reached the top state BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Parmar was sent to Surat to conduct a meeting with the local leaders and look into the issue.

Surat city BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala said, “The two councillors have been warned. It is to send a message to all party leaders so that they don’t misbehave with municipal officials and cause hindrance in their duty. If we get another such complaint, strict actions will be taken. We will not tolerate such indiscipline in the party.”