BJP wants to end reservation, says Congress

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gujarat on February 17, Gujarat Congress announced, on Friday, that it will hold a demonstration on the same day against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in order to “save the Constitution”.

Attacking the ruling BJP government at the Centre, former MP and in-charge of Gujarat Congress, Rajiv Satav said that BJP and RSS’s ultimate agenda is to devoid oppressed sections of the society from the benefits of reservation. PM Modi is expected to be in Gandhinagar on February 17 to inaugurate the United Nations summit on the Conservation of Migratory Species (CMS) of Wild Animals.

“BJP’s agenda for many years has been to end reservation and create hurdles for the less privileged sections of our society. On February 17, Congress will hold a demonstration against the BJP and Sangh in order to save our Constitution,” Satav told mediapersons at Rajiv Gandhi bhawan in Paldi area of Ahmedabad.

Satav also tried to corner RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over the issue of reservation ahead of his visit to Ahmedabad. “Recently, Mohan Bhagwat had said that politics is being done regarding reservation, it is being misused and it is necessary to have a discussion on reservation. Similarly, another RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya had also said that people have been divided for years in the name of reservation and it is our responsibility to end this…to bring everyone together, it is necessary for reservation to end. From these statements, it is clear that both Sangh and BJP want reservation to end,” said Satav.

Bhagwat is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad on Saturday for a public lecture and the inauguration of the newly constructed Dr Hedgewar Bhawan in the city.

Satav also questioned a recent judgement by the Supreme Court in a case related to the validity of a 2012 notification by the Uttarakhand government, to fill up vacancies in government jobs without giving reservation to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe communities. The SC had observed that it is not a fundamental right to claim reservation in promotion of jobs and that the state government is not legally bound to provide SC/ST quotas in government jobs.

“The recent SC judgement mirrors the policy of BJP and we see it as an attack on our Constitution. The Congress will protest and counter it. BJP’s thinking has always been to grab ‘jal,jameen and jangal’ (water, land and jungle) of the tribals and deny justice to the oppressed. In the recent matter of Uttarakhand, government counsels had argued that it is not the fundamental right of SC/STs to avail reservation in government jobs and it is not the constitutional duty of the state government to do the same. Unfortunately, these arguments have been accepted by the SC and it shows that BJP and Sangh wish to end reservation policy in India,” said Satav.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda also criticised the state government in view of the ongoing protests by women aspirants in the Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruitment process.

At least 30 women job aspirants from Other Backward Classes/ SC/ ST communities have been protesting in Gandhinagar against the controversial General Resolution (GR) of the General Administration Department (GAD), related to the implementation of the 33% women’s reservation in any government recruitment. The GR prohibits women from reserved communities from competing in the open competition category within the 33% women’s reservation.

“Congress will hold a public awareness program at state-level and then district-level to expose the anti-marginalised policies of the BJP government. Congress doesn’t believe in doing politics for any religion or caste, however, we stand by people whenever they are oppressed by the state government,” said Chavda.

