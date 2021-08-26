BJP vice-president booked for ‘rape, stalking’, suspended from party

Vice-president of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Narmada district unit, Hiren Patel, was booked on Wednesday in an alleged case of “rape, voyeurism and stalking” based on the complaint of a 30-year-old woman.

In a complaint filed Wednesday evening, the woman, who is a tribal from the same community as the accused, said that Patel “promised to marry her and get her a job” and raped her multiple times since 2008. She said the accused also filmed videos of the act and threatened to make it public if she complained.

According to the FIR, the accused also threatened to “kill her future husband, should she marry any other man except the accused”.

The complaint stated, “The accused continued to threaten me and forcibly took me along to several hotels in Vadodara and to his house in the village, where he forced me to have a physical relationship with him. He has been… mentally harassing me.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kevadia, Vani Doodhat, told The Indian Express, “We have started a probe. The accused has not yet been apprehended but we are looking into the complaint.”

The accused has been under Indian Penal Code sections for raping a woman multiple times [376(2)n], sexual harassment [354(A)], voyeurism [354(C)], stalking [354(D)], and criminal intimidation [506(2)] at the Tilakwada police station.

Late on Wednesday, BJP president of Narmada district unit, Ghanshyam Patel, suspended the accused leader from all party posts. He said the charges against the accused were “serious in nature and could not be ignored”.