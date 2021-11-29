BJP has made it a ‘Vibrant Unemployed Gujarat: Congress after viral video of GRD recruitment

A day after a video went viral on social media showing thousands of youth turning up to apply for 600 posts of Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) jawans of the Gujarat Police in Palanpur of Banaskantha, the Opposition Congress lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for converting the state into a “Vibrant Unemployed Gujarat”.

On Saturday, over 6,700 aspirants turned up at the Police Headquarters ground in Palanpur of Banaskantha to apply for 600 vacant posts of GRD jawans in 22 police stations of Banaskantha. Police resorted to mild force to control the crowd and videos of the selection surfaced on social media.

“Videos from Palanpur showing the GRD recruitment process depict the true picture of Gujarat under the BJP leadership. Several graduates and post-graduates were among the applicants, showing an acute dearth of jobs in Gujarat. The state government has not only made higher education expensive and inaccessible, but has also ensured that the youth don’t get jobs even after getting degrees,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

“There is massive corruption at these recruitment events and without paying any cut money, getting a government job is a distant possibility. It is an utter failure of the BJP, which has turned the state into ‘Vibrant Unemployed Gujarat’,” he added.

Interim leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani also took to Twitter with the videos and wrote, “The ‘Vikas’ of BJP which was born from Gujarat Model of 2002, has now turned up to be 20 years old. However it did not develop on its own. Instead of giving jobs to the lakhs of youth, the BJP government is beating them with batons (sic).”