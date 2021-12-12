BJP Unjha MLA dies following dengue-related complications

Unjha BJP MLA Ashaben Patel (44) died at the Zydus hospital in Ahmedabad on Sunday after developing dengue-related complications. Confirming her death, Zydus Hospital Director Dr V N Shah said, “She was declared dead 20 minutes ago (around 1 pm). We tried our best but could not save her.”

Ashaben was one of the prominent faces of the Patidar reservation agitation in 2015 and a close aide of Hardik Patel. In 2017, she won the Unjha seat as a Congress candidate, defeating six-time BJP MLA and former minister Narayan Patel. However, subsequently, she resigned as Congress MLA and joined the BJP. She was re-elected from the same constituency in a by-election held in 2019.

A retired college professor, Ashaben was an executive member of Umiya Mataji Sansthan in Unjha, the supreme religious seat of the Kadva Patidar sect of the Patidar community.

In a message issued from his office, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid tributes to Ashaben while expressing a sense of deep shock.

Ashaben had contracted dengue following which she was under treatment in Unjha. She was shifted to Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday after her condition deteriorated. The MLA was put on ventilator support following multiple organ failures.

Earlier, she had also contracted Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic in April-May this year.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and former CM Vijay Rupani had visited the Unjha MLA at the hospital on Saturday. Health Minister Rushikesh Patel had also visited her on Friday.