BJP to launch ‘party as parivar’ campaign

As part of the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP president Amit Shah will launch a national initiative — Mera Parivar, BJP Parivar — wherein all party workers will hoist the party flag at their respective homes. Shah will launch the programme by hoisting the BJP flag at his Ahmedabad home on February 12.

This was announced by state BJP president Jitu Vaghani and party’s organising secretary (Gujarat) Bhikhu Dalsaniya at a party meeting for a cluster of four Lok Sabha constituencies — Ahmedabad (East), Ahmedabad (West), Gandhinagar and Sabarkantha — here on Sunday.

The BJP has formed various clusters of three to four Lok Sabha constituencies to plan election strategies.

Those present at the meeting included former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, who has been acquitted in the 2002 Naroda Patiya massacre case but is facing trial in the Naroda Gam riots case.

Terming the upcoming Lok Sabha election as a “fight to the finish battle”, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani urged BJP workers to get into election mode and ensure victory on all 26 seats in the state. “This election will be a fight to the finish battle. There should not be any confusion about it. We have to take it very seriously. Mere talking will not do. BJP workers need to reach out to people to ensure victory,” Rupani said.

He exhorted party workers to get their act together to ensure that BJP retains all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and, thereby, help Prime Minister Narendra Modi form a government at the Centre again. “Do not remain lazy now. Only two months are left for the election. There are some workers who think they have ample time. You must come out of this misconception. I want to urge you to enter into election mode and dedicate yourself to win the poll,” Rupani said. He added that such gatherings will be held for other seats in the state as well.

At the meeting, various election-related party programmes were announced for a period from February 11 to March 2.

On February 24, the party workers will publicly listen to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme. Whereas, on February 26, party workers have been asked to hold ‘Kamal Diwali’ wherein they will assemble people of their respective areas “benefitted” by various schemes of state government and Centre” and light a diya.

On March 2, a bike rally will be organised.

Vaghani asked party workers to not have “apprehensions” while visiting villages as part of campaign. “It was the Congress, not the BJP, which kept SCs, STs and OBCs poor. Don’t be apprehensive while visiting villages.”