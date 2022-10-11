BJP taking political advantage of Sardar Sarovar Project: Suresh Mehta

Stating that the BJP government is taking political advantage of the Sardar Sarovar project, former chief minister Suresh Mehta Tuesday said rehabilitation of Project Affected Families (PAFs) is still incomplete.

“As Sardar Sarovar dam project was in benefit of Gujarat, political parties had decided in the past to not use the project for political gains irrespective of who was in power. Just two days ago, Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) took credit for the project,” said Mehta during launch of a book “Sacchai Gujarat Ki”.

The book written by Professor Hemant Kumar Shah has been published by Gujarat Khet Vikas Parishad.

“At a time when Narmada water is still to reach people, the project is being misused to gain brownie points during elections,” he added.

Mehta said the state government has been silent on the issue of project affected families.

“When the dam reaches its full reservoir level, it was estimated that there would be 41000 PAFs. Nobody is taking about it. So far 11,000 families have been settled in 200 odd settlements,” he claimed.

Mehta was the chief minister of the state from 1995-1996 and headed a BJP government in the state. He quit the party in 2007 and joined the Gujarat Parivartan Party (GPP) founded by former chief minister Keshubhai Patel in 2012.

Criticising the Prime Minister, Mehta said he has official documents in his possession to show how the state government had “illegally” collected money in 2005 for organising a “Sharadostsav” in Kutch district.

“The money was spent on organising free bus rides and food for people attending the event,” Mehta said adding that the bank account opened to collect money continues to exist in the name of the district collector.