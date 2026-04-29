BJP sweeps local body polls in Gujarat, Modi hails ‘unbreakable’ bond

In all, elections were conducted for over 9,900 seats across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats. In a first, 733 seats, mostly won by the BJP, were uncontested.

The BJP registered a thumping victory Tuesday in the Gujarat local body elections, winning all 15 municipal corporations and 33 of 34 district panchayats, while also securing a majority of seats in nagarpalikas and taluka panchayats.

The numbers are significant on several counts, primarily with Assembly elections due next year.

These were the first polls held in the state after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Gujarat had recorded the highest number of deletions, more than 68 lakh, in the SIR among states where the exercise was held in the second phase.

These polls were also the first in the state where the higher OBC quota of 27% was implemented, up from the earlier 10%. And, of the 15 municipal corporations that went to polls, nine were holding elections for the first time, having been constituted by the Gujarat government in January last year.