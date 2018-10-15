BJP suspends youth leader for ‘oust all migrants’ post

The BJP’s Chhotapur unit took cognizance and set up an inquiry and suspended Tadvi with immediate effect. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The BJP’s Chhotapur unit took cognizance and set up an inquiry and suspended Tadvi with immediate effect. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The BJP on Sunday suspended its Youth Morcha treasurer in Chhota Udepur, Sakar Sachin Tadvi, for posting a controversial post against migrant workers on social media.The post that was uploaded on October 2 stated that the “deadline to oust all migrant labourers from Gujarat is December 31. The post had gone viral.

The post made references to the rape of the 14-month-old girl from Sabarkntha and demanded that all labourers from north Indian states should leave the state by December 31.

Tadvi, however later, removed the controversial post. The BJP’s Chhotapur unit took cognizance and set up an inquiry and suspended Tadvi with immediate effect. “Sachin Tadvi was suspended from his post by city unit president Mehul Patel on Sunday. The police have also booked him under the IT Act for the viral post,” said Parimal Patel, BJP spokesperson of Chhota Udepur unit. ENS

