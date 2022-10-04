scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

BJP suspends ex-spokesperson after he shared ‘selfie’ with Mann

Solanki, a BJP leader from Ahmedabad who served as a party spokesperson till around six months ago, has been suspended for six years with immediate effect, a statement issued by Gujarat BJP said.

Kishansinh Solanki shared a selfie with Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on social media. (Facebook: Facebook/KishansinhSolanki)

The BJP on Monday suspended its former spokesperson Kishansinh Solanki for “anti-party activities”, hours after he shared a selfie with Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on social media.

Solanki on Sunday night shared a selfie with Mann on his Facebook page with the caption, “Thanks for birthday wishes @BhagwantMann ji @CMOPb”.

“Ahmedabad district’s Kishansinh Solanki is today suspended from the party for six years with immediate effect for anti-party activities by the order of state BJP chief CR Paatil,” the statement said.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said Solanki had been a part of the state BJP media team and served as a spokesperson but was not holding any post as of now.

“He was a convener of the BJP media cell and appeared in TV debates on behalf of the party before he was removed from the post around six months ago,” Dave said.

As per his Facebook profile, Solanki had also served as a national executive member of the BJP Kisan Morcha or farmers’ cell.

Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal visited Gujarat recently for campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 07:56:31 am
