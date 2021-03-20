BJP suspends 10 rebel leaders in Chhota Udepur

The BJP on Friday suspended ten party leaders from Chhota Udepur for going against the party mandate in the recently concluded local body polls in Gujarat.

In a statement, the BJP stated that as per the order of State President CR Paatil, the members had been suspended from the party fold with immediate effect.

The ten leaders — all local tribal leaders from Chhota Udepur had contested as independent candidates for various seats of the taluka and district panchayat polls after being disappointed about not being given a party ticket for the same.

The leaders include Nakudi Rathwa, Khumansinh Rathwa, Dinesh Rathwa, Bijal Rathwa, Nandu Rathwa, Lakshman Rathwa, Mangli Naika, Jaydeep Rathwa, Ramesh Rathwa and Rajesh Rathwa.

Paatil, in his election rallies across Central Gujarat during the campaign, had warned of stern action against the rebel party leaders. In his address in Rajpipla in Narmada last month, Paatil had said, “Those who think they can contest as independents because the party has not chosen them as candidates and then get a backdoor entry to the party if they win, are mistaken. We have decided to take strict disciplinary action against those who showed scant respect for the party mandate and indulged in anti-party activity. They will be directly suspended.”