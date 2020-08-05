BJP shouldn’t reap political benefits out of Ram temple construction, says Vaghela

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela.

Ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Congress working president Hardik Patel announced a donation of Rs 21,000 for the temple on Tuesday and former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela who called it “second foundation stone laying” criticised the BJP saying that efforts are underway to reap benefits for a political party from the temple construction.

Vaghela took to social media on Tuesday where he posted a video message remembering an anecdote between former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee which happened at the starting of Karseva movement back in 1990.

“One friend of mine asked me today that what was my role in the Rath Yatra and Ram Janambhoomi movement, I told him that once I was in Parliament when LK Advani told me that he was planning to visit the Somnath temple and start a Rath Yatra from there. I suggested him that whatever he wants, he will get better reception than expected. Advani asked me to not reveal this plan to anyone but since I was a fan of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I told him about it. Vajpayee told me that this (Rath Yatra) will be similar to riding a tiger and it suits more to Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad than BJP. It was a political yatra taken by Advani which received good reception and BJP got political benefit out of it and the credit goes to LK Advani and team. Today, Advani is facing problem of invitation to the ceremony (sic),” said Vaghela in his address.

Vaghela further said that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple had already been undertaken by the then Rajiv Gandhi government in 1989. He further added that the Ram Temple which is to be constructed should not result in BJP reaping political benefits out of it.

“On 9 November 1989, the foundation of the temple was already done by the Rajiv Gandhi government. Ram doesn’t belong to a certain religion and people of all faith follow him so Lord Ram shouldn’t be associated with a party. If this second foundation stone ceremony results into construction of a BJP temple so where will Lord Ram go? We are followers of Lord Ram and many Karsevaks have given their lives… (sic),” said Vaghela.

Meanwhile, Patidar leader and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel announced donation of Rs 21,000 for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. “I have belief in faith but I am not a fanatic. The construction of Lord Ram temple is going to be held in Ayodhya and I and my family have belief in it, so I am donating… I hope with the construction…, there will be Ram Rajya in Gujarat and across the country. Ram Rajya means welfare of farmers, safety of women, jobs for youth and free education for children (sic),” Hardik said.

