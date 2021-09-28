BJP SC Morcha president in Gujarat

BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha national president Lalsingh Arya is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. The visit assumes significance as it aims for the expansion of the morcha in the state. Arya said a team of the morcha is being set up for every 100 SC voters. “Taking this with a time frame of three months which is to be completed by the end of this year, the work is almost 90 percent complete in Gujarat,” he said.

On the second day of his visit Monday, Arya chaired a meeting of Pradesh morcha members at the BJP state headquarters to prepare a roadmap for the state ahead of the assembly elections. On Sunday, a similar meeting was held at Vadodara for the central zone followed by a rally.

“We will sit with the morcha workers to take their feedback and understand the issues in the state. Also, programmes will be planned in the coming days on ways to expand the reach of various schemes,” he added.