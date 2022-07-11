BJP reckons Keshubhai’s reign as ‘kushaasan’: Cong’s Kagathara

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which rode to power in Gujarat for the first time on Keshubhai Patel’s shoulders, is today reckoning Patel’s reign as years of “kushaasan” (misrule) and is ignoring him and insulting Saurashtra to glorify a few individuals during the ongoing Vande Gujarat campaign of the state government, said Congress Working President Lalit Kagathara Monday.

“Today, the Gujarat government is celebrating 20 years of sushaasan (good governance)… The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the past 27 years… but why (only) 20 years of the sushaasan? Was it kusaashan during the initial seven years?” Kagathara said while addressing his maiden press conference in Rajkot after being appointed as a working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) last week. The two-week-long Vande Gujarat Vikas Yatra campaign was launched by the state government on July 5 to showcase the development works in the state since 2002. Modi had served as Gujarat CM from 2001 to 2014 before he became Prime Minister.

The Congress leader charged that the BJP indeed treats Keshubhai Patel’s reign as kushaasan. “Who was at the helm during the initial seven years? It was no one else but Saurashtra’s panota putra (darling son) Keshubhai Savdasbhai Patel. But BJP treats his reign as kushaasan.”

While the Congress firmly believes that it has been “kushaasan” during the BJP’s reign in Gujarat for the past 27 years, the saffron party is insulting Saurashtra by not acknowledging Keshubhai’s contributions, Kagathara said. “It was during Keshubhai’s reign that Porbandar (was freed from the grip of gangsters) and Latif (the underworld don of Ahmedabad) was arrested. Dams were constructed in Saurashtra and yet, if the BJP reckons it as kushaasan, it is an insult to the entire Saurashtra,” he said.

Keshubhai, a Patidar leader who hailed from Rajkot in Saurashtra, had rallied his numerically strong community behind the BJP to capture power for the first time in 1998. He had two stints as the chief minister of Gujarat—from March 1995 to October 1995, and March 1998 to October 2001. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2001 after the BJP asked him to resign.

But Kagathra, himself a Patidar and a Congress MLA from Tankara Assembly seat in Morbi, alleged the BJP has abandoned principles and started worshiping individuals. “These people have abandoned principles and instead taken up vyaktipuja (worshiping individuals). They have reduced themselves to a sale-purchase firm which, like the Dhundhiya rakshas (a devil in mythology), sees only power and runs after it like a hungry wolf,” said the Congress leader citing defections in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

He added that the development works in Gujarat have happened in ‘natural course’ and the BJP had little claim over credit for it. He also said that by the time BJP returned to power in 2014, Congress had nurtured the country in its youth. “They ask as to what did the Congress do during its reign. As a matter of fact, the Congress raised the country into a strapping 25-year-old young man by the time the BJP came to power. It is for the BJP to decide whether to make this 25-year-old a druggist or lead him on to the right path,” he said.

The Congress leader also urged the BJP government to slide the depreciation of rupee, vis-à-vis the US dollar, and provide jobs to youth; else India will soon descend into a crisis like Sri Lanka. He also demanded incentives to industries for exports and irrigation water and good crop prices to farmers. “A free-falling rupee is stymying Indian industries while inflating our imports bill. If the government doesn’t provide export incentives, industries will suffer,” he said.