Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

BJP promotes those linked to riots, Congress poached AIMIM candidate: Owaisi

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor announced that Khan, who was also AIMIM’s Gujarat youth president, joined the Congress. Khan's switchover meant that AIMIM’s candidate tally has gone down to 13 from 14 of the total 182 seats in the Assembly.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo)

In an apparent reference to BJP candidate CK Raulji, who was a part of the Godhra Jail Advisory Committee (JAC) that granted remission to 11 life-term convicts in the Bilkis Bano case in August, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Saturday the BJP is a party that promotes those linked to riot convicts. Owaisi, who was campaigning for its Jamalpur-Khadia candidate and AIMIM Gujarat chief Sabir Kabliwala, also accused the Congress of poaching AIMIM’s Bapunagar candidate Shahnawaz Khan.

“Today, Congress bought a candidate of ours and I got to know that he was given Rs 20-25 lakh. Congress is an expert in buying and selling themselves. Here they bought him and after elections they’ll bow down before Modiji saying “you’re supreme”. Thousands had turned for a Bapunagar rally and they (Congress) got threatened. So, they bought him… They allege that we are BJP’s B-team. In Vadgam, our candidate is being threatened. Congress is threatening them,” Owaisi said.

He accused the BJP of promoting those linked to 2002 riots. “BJP in Uttar Pradesh said “we’re against criminals” but what are they doing in Gujarat? The man (Manoj Kukrani) who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 96 people in Naroda Patiya… he is campaigning for BJP today, working for a BJP candidate. The man (Raulji) who defended Bilkis’ rapists and the murderers of her three-year-old child… who called them ‘sanskari’… he is a BJP candidate. Are they supporting the victims or the accused? This is BJP’s real face,” Owaisi said. He reminded that the government is yet to arrest the owner of the company linked to the Morbi bridge collapse that killed 150 people.

He also accused Jamalpur-Khadia Congress MLA Imran Khedawala of “hiding in a farm house at Udaipur” during the Covid-19 pandemic. “You’ve seen Congress MLA’s work in these five years. If anyone was the most affected in Covid, it was the poor… When the public was troubled and distressed, Kabliwala remained with you… We will also raise the issues of Jamalpur in Parliament… I promise that if you elect Kabliwala, then he will be the MLA (only) for name, I will work for you. Owaisi will be seen once every month in Jamalpur,” said Owaisi amid cheers from the public.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 12:26:44 am
