BJP picks OBC, tribal members for Surat district panchayat top posts

The BJP has picked Sameer Modi, a first-time member and an OBC leader, as the president of the Surat district panchayat, sidelining several senior leaders. The party has also selected Umed Chaudhary, a tribal leader, as the vice-president of the Surat district panchayat.

The BJP won 35 of the 36 seats in Surat District Panchayat in the April 26 elections.

While Modi, 52, a commerce graduate, won from the Kholvad seat, which has a sizable Muslim population, Chaudhary, 55, a double graduate in economics, was elected from the Jankhavav district panchayat seat.

Modi and Chaudhary submitted the party mandate for the posts to the Surat District Collector on Monday.