BJP picks late MLA’s son for Umreth Assembly byelection in Gujarat

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The BJP has selected Harshad Parmar, son of former BJP MLA Govind Parmar, as the party candidate for the April 23 byelection to Umreth Assembly constituency in Gujarat’s Anand district.
Sitting MLA Govind Parmar, 72, died on March 6 following a heart attack, necessitating the byelection.
Harshad’s nomination for the byelection was announced by the party in an official statement Monday. Gujarat BJP spokesperson Anil Patel expressed confidence that Harshad will win the byelection by more margin of votes than his father Govind. Patel said that like his father, Harshad enjoys wide public support in the constituency.
In 2022, Govind had defeated Nationalist Congress Party’s Jayant Patel alias Bosky by over 25,000 votes.
Harshad, 41, is a locally active politician who held positions such as sarpanch and deputy sarpanch of Chikhodara Gram Panchayat in Anand district. He is also active in the local cooperative sector and served as the Chairman of Chikhodara Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society.
Harshad has completed an Advance Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication.
Govind was a four time MLA who got elected to the seat once as an independent, once as Congress candidate and twice as BJP candidate.
Voting for the election is scheduled on April 23 and the results will be declared on May 4. The nomination papers can be filed from March 30 to April 6, except on public holidays.
Main opposition Congress is yet to declare its candidate for the byelection.
In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the BJP has 161 seats, Congress 12, AAP 5, Samajwadi Party 1, and there are two independents. The next Assembly elections are due in late 2027.
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