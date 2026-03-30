BJP picks late MLA’s son for Umreth Assembly byelection in Gujarat

Harshad's nomination for the byelection was announced by the party in an official statement Monday. (Photo Credit: PTI)

The BJP has selected Harshad Parmar, son of former BJP MLA Govind Parmar, as the party candidate for the April 23 byelection to Umreth Assembly constituency in Gujarat’s Anand district.

Sitting MLA Govind Parmar, 72, died on March 6 following a heart attack, necessitating the byelection.

Harshad’s nomination for the byelection was announced by the party in an official statement Monday. Gujarat BJP spokesperson Anil Patel expressed confidence that Harshad will win the byelection by more margin of votes than his father Govind. Patel said that like his father, Harshad enjoys wide public support in the constituency.

In 2022, Govind had defeated Nationalist Congress Party’s Jayant Patel alias Bosky by over 25,000 votes.