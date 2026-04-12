BJP pick goes to file papers for Rajkot polls, gets a call saying it won’t be him

In another last-minute change, this time in Rajkot, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday replaced a candidate whose name was announced the previous night in the party’s candidate list for the local municipal corporation elections.

Finally, it was the sitting corporator (Ward No. 7), Nehal Shukla, who filed his nomination for the same ward, replacing Shailesh Jani, whose name, along with 71 others, was announced for the Rajkot civic body late Friday night.

On Saturday, Jani and his supporters arrived at the Rajkot district collector’s office to file his nomination, wearing the saffron scarf, awaiting his turn to file his papers, when he got a call from the party headquarters informing that it would be Shukla who would be the candidate.