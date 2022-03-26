BJP overpaints artworks with lotus, whitewashes walls after complaint

The BJP on Friday whitewashed walls where lotus symbol was painted over artworks made by an NGO as part of Chitranagari initiative in Rajkot, following complaints of “undoing” the hard work of artists. The BJP has been carrying out a drive to draw its election symbol on public walls across the state, as part of its campaign ahead of the state Assembly elections later this year.

Mission SMART City Trust (MSCT), an NGO that has been drawing wall paintings in the city since 2015, took objection after painters hired by the BJP overpainted its work at Kisanpara Chowk on Race Course ring road late Thursday.

“Artists passing by the area noticed lotus symbols painted over their work and informed me. I complained to the Rajkot mayor, Rajkot municipal commissioner and party’s city unit chief Kamlesh Mirani with photos… I told them that if this continues, the BJP’s 10-day long drive can undo the hard work of 1,000 artists who made 15,000 wall paintings in the city over the past seven years,” Jitendra Gotecha, managing trustee of MSCT, told The Indian Express.

The works that were overpainted include those warning against climate change and global warming.

After protests from the NGO, the BJP whitewashed lotus paintings, with Mirani saying it was a mistake. “Our painters committed a mistake in overpainting lotus on existing wall paintings in Kisanpara Chowk. After it was brought to our notice, we got them whitewashed and we assured Jitubhai, who is from our own family, that this will not happen again,” Mirani said.

This is second time that the BJP’s drive of painting party’s election symbol on city walls has run into a controversy. The party, which is ruling the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), got lotus symbols painted on the entry gate of Race Course garden as well as in front of the Narmada dam replica in Bahumali Bhavan Chowk early this week.

Both the assets are owned by the RMC and as per the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, painting on property of a municipal corporation without prior permission of concerned municipal commissioner is illegal. After the controversy, Rajkot Mayor Pradip Dav had said that he would draw the attention of RMC officers into it.

The MSCT has been making wall paintings in the city with the help of art teachers, students and independent painters.

“After we lodged our protest, Mirani informed me that painters had committed a mistake… he even offered to bear the financial cost to restore the original paintings or draw new ones. But I told him that was not needed. What is important is to respect our artists who spend average eight hours do a wall painting without charging a single penny,” said Gotecha.