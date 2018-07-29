BJP offering Congress leaders money to quit party: GPCC chief

These tactics will not work: Chavda These tactics will not work: Chavda

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda on Saturday alleged that party leaders are being threatened and also offered money to join the BJP. He made the remarks while responding to questions by reporters in connection with several Congress leaders in Rajkot district panchayat crossing over to the BJP two days ago.

“It is a well-planned conspiracy of the BJP. Several Congress leaders from different districts called me up and told me that BJP is using threat and money power to force them to quit the Congress,” alleged Chavda. He, however, did not name the leaders who have received threats from the BJP.

He alleged that the BJP was doing this out of frustration because the party was slowly losing its base. “But these tactics will not work,” said the Congress leader.

Chavda said that the Congress was launching a campaign from the first week of August under which party workers all over the state would reach out to the people, and inform them about the failures of the state government.

