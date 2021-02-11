BJP observes ‘dedication day’, Paatil administers oath to party workers

Paatil presided over a function in this regard in Ahmedabad which was also attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and other senior party leaders. (Twitter - @BJP4Gujarat)

Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil Thursday administered oath of dedication to all the party workers, while observing the ‘dedication day’.

The ‘dedication day’ is observed by the BJP on the occasion of death anniversary of RSS-Jansangh ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Paatil presided over a function in this regard in Ahmedabad which was also attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and other senior party leaders. All the 192 BJP candidates for the election to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporations also took the oath on the occasion.

Administering the oath to the party workers, Paatil asked them not to believe in discrimination on the basis of caste or religion while remaining loyal to the country and the mantra of development given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Paatil also read out a message sent by PM Modi on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Rupani remembered Deendayal Upadhyay while crediting him for giving the theory of Ekatma Manavvad (Integral Humanism) and surprising all when capitalism and communism were predominantly prevalent in the world.

Rupani recollected the circumstances under which Upadhyay was found murdered and added that it is still a question if who killed him and why..

Dy CM Nitin Patel said that spreading Upadhyay’s ideology to every household will be a fitting tribute to him.

Paatil, Rupani and Patel had also flagged off the LED Rath (chariots) of the party for the campaigning during the elections.