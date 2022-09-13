BJP OBC Morcha to play a key role in state elections: Dr K Laxman

The BJP OBC Morcha will play an important role in the assembly elections in Gujarat, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, said its National President and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman in Gandhinagar Tuesday.

“Efforts will be made to ensure that the OBC community plays an important role for the BJP in the states where elections are coming up. OBC Morcha will try to make the Central and state government’s schemes accessible to all sections of the people and make the benefit of the double-engine government in Gujarat accessible to the people as much as possible,” he said.

Laxman, who is also the member of the BJP Parliamentary Committee and Election Committee, said the Congress has continuously done injustice to the OBCs as leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi have protested on the reservation of the community. He also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading hatred in the country through his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“The Congress government(s) has never expressed its desire to work for the upliftment of the OBC community, for its development and has not taken the right decisions. It has always betrayed the OBC community… and did not do any work for them for 60 years,” he said, enlisting the works, including the reservation for students from OBC community in central education institutes, by the Narendra Modi government.

“The workers of the OBC community will travel across the country in the coming days and try to convey the information about the works done by PM Modi to as many people as possible,” he said. Gujarat has an estimated 52 per cent OBC population.

He reminded that the BJP always contests elections on the basis of development and welfare schemes, while the Congress contests elections on the basis of casteism.