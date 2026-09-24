BJP nominates 14 to Surat Municipal School Board

The MSBS runs around 365 municipal schools in Surat, imparting education to more than two lakh students in Gujarati, Hindi, English, Urdu, Odia and Marathi mediums – from Classes 1 to 8. These schools employ over 5,800 teachers.

FOUR PERSONS from Surat are among 14 names nominated by the state BJP on Wednesday as potential contenders to run the Municipal School Board, Surat (MSBS). These include a co-convenor of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samithi and other party functionaries; some who run schools and medical stores; former syndicate members of the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU), including a former president of its women’s wing.

Earlier, over 300 BJP functionaries had expressed interest to the party brass in connection with a place on the MSB, Surat.

The BJP list includes the name of advocate and notary Kiran Ghoghari, who notarised the affidavits of three proposers for Congress leader Nilesh Kumbhani for the parliamentary election of the Surat seat with the district election office in 2024. The three proposers of Kumbhani had notarised affidavits, claiming that the signatures on the nomination form of Kumbhani were not theirs and were “forged”. On such notarised affidavits of Ghoghari, the BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared winner uncontested in the 2024 parliamentary election from Surat seat.