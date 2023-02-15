BJP municipality councillors split over ‘responsibility’ for Morbi bridge crash

A rift in the BJP-ruled Morbi municipality came out in the open as 41 of the councillors passed a separate resolution on Wednesday in response to a Gujarat government notice asking why the civic body should not be dissolved over the bridge collapse that killed 135 people last October.

While three had sought leave, 49 councillors were present at the 52-member general board’s meeting, convened to decide the civic body’s response to the notice. Jayrajsinh Jadeja, vice-president of the municipality, proposed a resolution underlining that the then municipality chief officer, and not the elected wing of the civic body, executed a memorandum of understanding with the Oreva Group’s Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited on March 7, 2022, to hand over the operations and maintenance of the suspension bridge for 15 years.

Jadeja said that he, municipality president Kusum Parmr and executive committee chairman Suresh Desai signed a rojkam (working note) on March 8, 2022, about the transfer of the bridge.

Seven of the 49 members voted in favour of the resolution, which was declared passed by the board as none opposed it.

However, soon after, Bhavik Jariya, councillor from ward no.13, moved another resolution stating the general board members were not aware of the transfer of the bridge to the Oreva Group as the matter was never referred to the board for its consideration and approval. He claimed that no liability could therefore be ascribed to the board members for any lapse that could have led to the bridge collapse. His resolution was supported by a group of 41 members, which didn’t include the seven councillors who supported the first resolution.

Talking to the media after the meeting, N K Muchhar, resident additional collector of Morbi and in-charge of the municipality’s chief officer, said, “Members of the Morbi municipality have finalised two separate answers for the proceedings initiated by the government under Section 263. The meeting today resolved to minutise [sic] and forward them to the government.”

Referring to a January 23 resolution of the general board, Jadeja also told journalists that the members were free to respond to the government’s show-cause notice individually. “Last time, the board adopted a resolution that members were free to respond (to the notice) individually also if they wished so. Therefore, the members have responded in the manner they deemed appropriate,” he said.

Advertisement

The vice-president reiterated that the municipality had no role in any failure leading to the bridge’s collapse. “Our contention is that the municipality prima facie had no role to play. Besides signing the rojkam, the municipality president, vice-president and chairman of executive committee had said that the general board will approve of it. But the fact remains that we didn’t hand over the bridge after passing a resolution in the general board to that effect,” said Jadeja.

However, Jariya said that besides the agreement to hand over the bridge to the Oreva Group not having been referred to the general board, the municipality had no power to hand over such assets to a private entity without the state government’s concurrence.

Incidentally, more than 40 councillors went to Gandhinagar and made a representation to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on December 19, 2022, claiming they were innocent and that they should be allowed to complete their five-year-long term as councillors. Their move came after the Gujarat High Court, while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation petition initiated after the bridge collapse, observed in November last year that there was a “default” on the part of the municipality and asked the government why it was not “superseding” the municipality’s general board as per Section 263 of the Gujarat Municipalities Act 1963.

Advertisement

Eventually, on January 18, the government issued a notice to the municipality president stating that the civic body had “failed” to discharge its duties and that the general board was “incompetent to discharge its primary duties.” The government asked the president to show cause by January 25 in the form of a general board resolution as to why the municipality should not be dissolved.

On January 23, however, the general board stated that documents and records pertaining to the bridge had been impounded by the government’s special investigation team (SIT) and therefore the civic body was unable to respond to the show-cause notice.

On February 3, the urban development and urban housing department sent a copy of the SIT’s primary report containing relevant documents. Ten days later, the department asked the civic body to send its response to the show-cause notice by February 16. This necessitated Wednesday’s special meeting of the general board, which has only BJP members by virtue of the saffron party having won all the seats in the February 2022 polls.