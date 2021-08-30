BJP MP’s nephew found dead inside car in Kutch village

A 23-year-old nephew of BJP MP Vinod Chavda was found dead in his car near Jadodar village in Nakhtrana taluka of Kutch district on Sunday afternoon with police saying that prima facie, he shot himself and died by suicide.

Police said that the man, Akshay Loncha, son of Chavda’s elder sister, was found dead inside his car parked on the roadside in

Jadodar village, around 60 km west of district headquarters Bhuj at around 1.30 pm on Sunday.

“He was found dead with a gunshot wound in his chest. A revolver was also found in the car, suggesting he could have shot himself. The car doors were locked from inside and no one else was found inside the car,” Saurabh Singh, superintendent of police (SP) of Kutch (west) police, told The Indian Express.

Singh said that prima facie, Loncha killed himself. “Prima facie, this is a case of suicide. The family has also reported that he was upset and stressed for the past few days. He took the weapon from someone in the family… Prima facie, we can say that he shot himself,” the SP said, adding it was a licensed weapon.

Loncha was studying medicine at a university in Georgia in the US but had returned to his native village of Devpara Yaksha in Nakhtrana three months ago. “He had completed three years of MBBS and returned home due to Covid-19. He was due to fly back in some time,” said a source.

Chavda, the two-time sitting BJP MP from Kutch, is a native of Sukhpar, a village neighbouring Devpara Yaksha in Nakhtrana taluka.

On the basis of information provided by Loncha’s father Ashok Loncha, a case of accidental death was registered at Nakhtrana police station in the evening and VN Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DySP) of Nakhtra division of Kutch (west) police, was assigned to investigate the incident.

“The car was parked on a road leading to agricultural fields. Farmers noticed it and one of them called the police, reporting that a man was lying seemingly unconscious inside the car. By the time we reached, his family members had also arrived. We broke open the door of the car but he was declared dead on the spot,” Yadva said.

The DySP said that Loncha’s body was taken to the community health centre in Nakhtrana town for an autopsy.