BJP MP Poonam Maadam’s daughter dies

Jamnagar BJP MP Poonam Maadam’s daughter, Shivani, who had suffered burn injuries around a month ago, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore on Sunday.

According to sources, Shivani was only child of Maadam and used to live with her father in Noida. Shivani, 21, had suffered burn injuries in a geyser blast at her house. She was flown to Singapore for treatment. “We received information this morning that she has succumbed to her wounds,” Hasmukh Hindocha, president of Jamnagar city unit of the BJP said.