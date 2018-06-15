BJP MP blames ‘alcoholic’ teachers for ‘falling education standards’ in Gujarat

‘Almost 60-70 per cent teachers here (Narmada) are into heavy drinking’ ‘Almost 60-70 per cent teachers here (Narmada) are into heavy drinking’

BJP Lok Sabha member from Bharuch, Mansukh Vasava, on Thursday blamed “alcoholic” teachers for the “falling standards of education in government schools” of Gujarat.

Addressing an event of Shala Praveshotsav — a school enrollment programme — at Vavdi village of Rajpipla in Narmada district, Vasava said that alcoholic teachers had failed to impart quality education to students in the area.

Vasava, who is the former Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, spoke about the “drinking problem” in tribal areas of the state, and said, “The quality of education has dropped significantly all over. The results of the district show a drop. This is why so many students have left government schools in and around Rajpipla. I also run a school and I know how it is supposed to function. In most schools here, teachers are drunk on duty, they indulge in gambling. What kind of values can such teachers impart to their students?”

Vasava, also blamed the teachers for the poor performance of district schools in SSC and HSC exams of the state board exam. He said, “Almost 60-70 per cent teachers here are into heavy drinking. When I visited Dediapada recently, I heard from locals how teachers arrive in schools in inebriated condition. That is why the district schools are not able to improve their performance.”

He said that tribal areas could only be developed if alcohol addiction is dealt with.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking about ‘vikas’ (development) and working to bring development to such areas. The fact is that development of such areas is possible only if the people are de-addicted from alcohol. Something has to be done about this in order for vikas to work,” he added.

The two-day Shala Praveshotsav of the state government, aimed at increasing the number of admissions to government schools, began on Thursday. Chief Minister Vijay launched the programme at Lambadia village of Sabarkantha district where he asked the tribals to promise that they would send their children to schools.

