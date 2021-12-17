scorecardresearch
Friday, December 17, 2021
Joint executive of 7 BJP morchas held in Ahmedabad

State BJP president CR Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel guided the executive.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
December 17, 2021 8:49:59 am
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel addresses the joint executive meeting. (Twitter/BJP4Gujarat)

A joint executive of seven morchas of the Gujarat BJP – youth, women, farmers, OBC, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and minorities – was held at Pandit Deendayal Auditorium in Ahmedabad Thursday. State party president CR Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel guided the executive.

Paatil asked the workers not to get content by the completed works, but to start new programmes and connect with people. “After 2014, owing to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for youths, a lot of opportunities have arisen in the country and because of that youths are returning from foreign countries,” Paatil stated.

Senior party leaders like cabinet minister Pradip Parmar and General Secretary (Organisation) Ratnkar were also present in the joint executive.

