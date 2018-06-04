BJP: Modi’s 4 years all about good governance; why is Congress opposing

BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav on Sunday. (Express photo) BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav on Sunday. (Express photo)

BJP in-charge of Gujarat Bhupender Yadav on Sunday told a group of “intelligentsia” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his four years of rule “has brought good governance to the centrestage of politics as against the Congress which played the politics of negativity”.

Addressing the intelligentsia of the city at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMC) campus on Sunday as part of the party’s mass contact programme to highlight four years of PM Modi, Yadav said, “The Congress protest has all theatrics but ye desh natak se nahi chalne wala hai (this country cannot be run by drama). This is why we call for a Congress-free India… It is not clear why the Congress opposes every move of development.”

He dismissed the recent unity among the Opposition, calling it “non-existent”. “This unity is fraught with internal clash of interests. I wonder every time some election comes, the Congress came up with politics of caste and religion and dividing Hindus,” he said.

“The society is coming up with a new pattern of growth but the Congress is breaking it, that is why we need a India free of the Congress,” the BJP leader said.

The event was also attended by state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Ahmedabad Mayor Gautam Shah among others.

Later in the day, Vaghani chaired a meeting of party MPs from Gujarat to discuss in detail the planning for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was attended by Yadav, Chief Minister Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

